Mary (Duffy) Valentino
Mary (Duffy) Valentino

Clifton - Mary (Duffy) Valentino, 91, of Clifton, died May 23, 2020. Mary was born in Hoboken and resided in Clifton for over 55 years. She was employed by Bank of New York and Wells Fargo Bank before retiring.

Mary was a devout parishioner of St. Phillip the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Clifton, and was a member of St. Philip's sewing group and the Clifton Quilters.

Mary was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Ricchiuti and her brother, Matthew J. Duffy and leaves many loving nieces and nephews along with her friends at Scales Plaza.

Funeral services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Susan G. Komen, ww5.Komen.org , in memory of Mary, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
