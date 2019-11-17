|
|
Mary (nee Minnocci) Vasile
Emerson - Mary (nee Minnocci) Vasile , age 101, of Emerson, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Paterson, Mary had been a resident of Elmwood Park before moving to Saddle Brook and later Emerson in 2013. Mary had been a parishioner of St. Anne's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn, a member of the Elmwood Park Senior Leisure Club, and the Saddle Brook Senior Leisure Club. In her spare time, she loved to cook and go dancing with her late husband. She will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Vasile (2006). Loving mother of Victoria Casucci and her husband Michael of Fair Lawn and Alicia Quartucci and her husband Thomas of Waldwick. Grandmother of Alyssa O'Dowd and her husband Gary and Sarah Halligan and her husband Martin. Great grandmother Riley O'Dowd, Meghan Halligan, and Cole Halligan. Funeral will be departing at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 10:30 am funeral mass at St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com)