Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne's R.C. Church
Fair Lawn, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Vasile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary (Minnocci) Vasile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary (Minnocci) Vasile Obituary
Mary (nee Minnocci) Vasile

Emerson - Mary (nee Minnocci) Vasile , age 101, of Emerson, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Paterson, Mary had been a resident of Elmwood Park before moving to Saddle Brook and later Emerson in 2013. Mary had been a parishioner of St. Anne's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn, a member of the Elmwood Park Senior Leisure Club, and the Saddle Brook Senior Leisure Club. In her spare time, she loved to cook and go dancing with her late husband. She will be remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Mary was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Vasile (2006). Loving mother of Victoria Casucci and her husband Michael of Fair Lawn and Alicia Quartucci and her husband Thomas of Waldwick. Grandmother of Alyssa O'Dowd and her husband Gary and Sarah Halligan and her husband Martin. Great grandmother Riley O'Dowd, Meghan Halligan, and Cole Halligan. Funeral will be departing at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 10:30 am funeral mass at St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery and Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -