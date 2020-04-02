Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
1926 - 2020
Mary Vassallo (nee) Tufano on April 1, 2020 of Cliffside Park, N.J., age 94.

Mary was born on January 16, 1926 in Queens, N.Y. and was a loving homemaker.

Beloved wife to the late Salvatore. Devoted mother to Jerry and his wife Christine and Frank. Adored grandmother to Jered, Jamen, Nina and Nikki. Cherished great-grandmother to Bear, Archie and Anna Grace.

Services are being handled privately by A.K. Macagna Funeral Home in Cliffside Park, N.J. with a celebration of Mary's life to be held at a later date. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
