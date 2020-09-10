1/
Mary Veliky
1937 - 2020
Mary Veliky

Elmwood Park - MARY (nee Hlawacz) VELIKY, 83, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at home.

Born in Poland, Mrs. Veliky came to the United States in 1961 settling in Clifton before moving to Garfield and Elmwood Park where she resided for most of her life. She took great pride in gardening around her home.

Mrs. Veliky was a parishioner of St. Mary's RC Church, Passaic.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Veliky, Sr.; by her son, John Veliky, Jr., her brother, John Hlawacz and her three sisters, Helen Kohut, Margaret Organisciak and Elizabeth Duda.

She is survived by her son, Andrew of Elmwood Park; her daughter in law, Dorene Veliky of Paramus; her four granddaughters, Danielle, Deanne, Krista and Kimberly and her brother in law, Steve Duda of Bayonnne, NJ.

Funeral Services will be 9:15 am Monday from Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton and 10:00 am at St. Mary's RC Church, 63 Monroe St., Passaic. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation on Sunday from 1-5 pm. Visit www.bizubfh.com for driving directions and to sign the guest book.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral
09:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
SEP
14
Service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
