Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
Mary Vinson

Mary Vinson Obituary
Mary Vinson

Cedar Grove - Mary, (nee Martin), 84, of Cedar Grove, formerly of Rochelle Park, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, a member of the Rosarians, sang in the church choir and was part of the Rochelle Park Seniors.

Cherished wife of the late Edward Vinson. Loving mother of, Mary Anne Vinson of Lincoln Park, Peggy Pello and her husband Greg of Lyndhurst, Edward Vinson and his wife Judy of Lincoln Park. Treasured grandmother of Gillian and Genevieve Pello. Dear sister of Helen Russell, Edward Martin and Kevin Martin.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday August 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Wednesday August 21, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Research Greater New Jersey Chapter 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
