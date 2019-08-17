|
Mary Wowkun
Hasbrouck Heights - Mary (nee Fusiak), 100, of Hasbrouck Heights, passed away on August 15th, 2019. She was born in Ukraine on April 12th, 1919. Devoted mother of Michael and his wife Irene. Loving grandmother of Michael George and Gregory Stefan and his wife Josephine. Cherished great grandmother of Julia, Sofia and Isabella and loved by nieces and a nephew. She immigrated in 1952 from Munich, Germany and became a US citizen in 1957. She was predeceased by her husband Stefan and worked as a seamstress, later opening a clothing store in Jersey City. She enjoyed sewing, making and designing her own clothes and made the best perogies and pizza. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic. She touched the lives of countless friends and neighbors with her kindness, generosity and love. She will be greatly missed. Funeral from the Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, 232 Kipp Ave, Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 9:00am. A funeral mass will be held at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Passaic at 10am. Internment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation on Sunday from 4-8pm.