Maryalesia Watson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryalesia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryalesia Watson

Charlottesville, VA - Maryalesia Watson, 89, much loved mother and grandmother died in Charlottesville, Virginia on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Born November 20, 1930 in New York, NY, the daughter of Rose Marie and Hugh Joseph Breslin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur A. Watson; her sister, Rosemary Keenan; and her brothers Hugh Breslin, John Breslin and Edward Breslin.

Maryalesia was born in Brooklyn, New York, as the youngest of five children. As her husband climbed the corporate ladder, she created homes in many places as an adult, Chicago, Illinois; Babylon, New York; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Gates Mills, Ohio; Saddle River, New Jersey, before moving near several of her children in Charlottesville, Virginia. As many places that she and her husband moved, their global travels were more extensive. The last twenty-five years she felt she did not need to travel as she had been everywhere. She was a Life Master in Contract Bridge, a bad golfer and a voracious reader.

Her grand-daughter-in-law Whitney said it best: "I'll always remember her as one of the smartest ladies

around. She as well was a devoted Catholic, devoted wife, wry and insightful judge of character, and

also the snappiest dresser I ever met!"

Maryalesia defined her life through her Catholicism. From a young teenager helping in a Catholic orphanage, to her marriage and raising a family, continuing through teaching catechism to young children and pre-Cana classes to couples before marriage, and as an extraordinary minister delivering communion to the sick, Maryalesia, always, remembered that a little attention and care could work miracles.

Maryalesia is survived by her daughter, Lisa Watson; her sons, Arthur Watson, Jr. (Rachel Galbraith), Keith Watson (Barbara) and Scott Watson( Maureen); ten grandchildren, Arthur Watson, III (Whitney), Colleen Watson (RJ Prossner), Amanda Watson (Drew Bowers), Sarah Rose Watson (Jeff San Angelo), Kelly Nordstrom (Logan), Keith Watson, Jr., Jack Watson, Matthew Watson, Patrick Watson and Kevin Watson; and her four great-grandchildren, Arthur Watson, IV, Rex Watson, and R. James Prossner and Rosemary Prossner.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial, said by her nephew, Father Paul Breslin, was held at 12:30 pm on Monday, June 29 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in Saddle River, NJ. Interment followed at Maryrest Cemetery, where Maryalesia was returned to the love of her life, her husband, Arthur A. Watson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Father Paul's parish, St. Paul R.C. Church, 1010 West 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.vanemburgh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved