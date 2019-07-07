|
|
MaryAnn Belfield
Mahwah - MaryAnn Belfield, 65, of Mahwah, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Born in Paterson, NJ, she lived in Hawthorne before moving to Mahwah. MaryAnn was a teacher for the Hawthorne Public School System in Hawthorne, NJ for 25 years retiring 8 years ago. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa and her husband Marcel Ysern of Waldwick and Stacie and her husband Keven Oates of West Milford; 5 grandchildren Noah, Luc, Dylan, Harper, and Quinn; her partner Thomas Worsley; her sisters Judy Manzo (Albert) and Patricia Marra (Dennis) and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Mary and Patrick. The family will receive friends on Monday 2 - 4 pm and 7 - 9 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in MaryAnn's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.