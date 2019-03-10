Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Church
1 Spring Street
Harrington Park, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn "Maggie" (Miskovitz) Clark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MaryAnn "Maggie" (Miskovitz) Clark Obituary
MaryAnn "Maggie" (nee Miskovitz) Clark

Norwood - MaryAnn, a long time resident of Norwood, NJ passed away from congestive heart failure, in Placerville, CA, where she moved in with her eldest daughter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren, her parents Vera and Edward Miskovitz, and her brother Edward Miskovitz. She is survived by her children, Deborah Blackman; Warren "Buddy" (Linda Sue) Clark; Bonnie (Wayne) Duty; and Nancy (Leonard) Noble. She was a proud grandmother to Kelly Murray, Stephanie (Paul) Budinich, Shannon (Ryan) Yourkvitch, Amanda (Jon) Dilorio, Le-Ann (Guy) Griese, and Trevor Twist; as well as 8 great-grandchildren, Cody, Ella, Julie, Charlotte; Charlie, Violet; Gabriel; Nicole.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, 16 March at 11:00 in the Community Church, 1 Spring Street, Harrington Park. In lieu of flowers, instead, please consider a donation to your local , , or CLAWS Adoption Center in Closter, NJ. If you'd like to read more on MaryAnn's life, please visit http://www.plac ervillefuneralandcremation.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.