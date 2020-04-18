|
|
Maryann E., Prosa
Oradell - Prosa, Maryann E., 77 of Oradell, NJ, formerly of Cresskill, NJ, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband Rudolph Prosa (Rudy), her three children, Lesley DiPirro and her husband Thomas, Christina Prosa-Schlee and husband Matthew and Jeffrey Prosa and wife Casey as well as her six grandchildren, Sarah, Zachary, and Derek DiPirro, Luca Schlee, Savannah and Liliana Prosa. Daughter of the late Mary and Joseph Moravec and survived by brother Joseph. Maryann was born and raised in Manhattan, NY, studied nursing in NYC and practiced as an LPN until she retired at age 70. She met and fell in love with Rudy while on vacation in Nassau, Bahamas. After a long distance romance, they eloped in Connecticut and together packed their belongings and moved to the Bahamas. Shortly after settling down they welcomed their first child, daughter, Lesley Ann. After two years of island living, they once again packed their bags and moved back to the US. First, settling in Queens, NY, where their second child Christina was born and then finally residing in Cresskill, NJ, where their third child Jeffrey was born. Together the family of five enjoyed many wonderful celebrations and backyard barbecues with family and friends. Maryann will be deeply missed but her memories will continue to live in our hearts forever. Becker-Funeralhome.com