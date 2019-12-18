|
|
Maryann Esposito
A loving wife, mother and sister went to be with the Lord on December 17, 2019 at the age of 61. Maryann was born in Passaic, New Jersey on December 23, 1957 to Joseph and Florance Jasnowitz. She graduated from Clifton High School. Maryann married the love of her life Gerald Esposito on May 20, 1979. She had a career in real estate working for Ann Smith Real Estate and Century 21, both in Clifton, NJ. She was a member of the Passaic County Board of Realtors and had a passion for fashion. She will be greatly missed by her husband Gerald Esposito, her son Jonathan Esposito, her brothers Richard Jasnowitz and Joseph Jasnowitz. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22nd from 5-8pm with a prayer service at 7pm, Howard Quattlebaum Funeral and Event Center, 754 US Highway 1, North Palm Beach, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach on Monday, December 23rd at 10am. Burial will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Road, Tequesta. Online condolences may be made at howard-quattlebaum.com