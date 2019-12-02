|
MaryAnn Faustina
Elmwood Park - MaryAnn Faustina (nee Bonafide) age 85, of Elmwood Park, passed on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in East Paterson, she has been a lifelong resident of the borough. She was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church, a member of their choir and Eucharistic Minister. She was a den mother, treasurer and secretary of Cub Pack 8 at St. Leo's Church. She was also a Brownie leader and an assistant Girl Scout Leader at St. Leo's Church. She was a member and president of the Senior Leisure Club, Elmwood Park Homeowners Association, AARP & V.F.W. Post #5084 Ladies Auxiliary, and Elmwood Park Fire Department Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Faustina, loving mother of Mark, his wife Maria, Brian, his wife Lidiane, and Teresa Cavill, her husband Mark. MaryAnn was a proud and loving grandmother of Rocco, Kevin, Jason, Antonio, Alyssa, Ashley and her husband Pete, and Lorenzo, dear sister of June Mgerack and the late Pellegrina Dersch, dear mother in law of Rita Faustina, and many other cherished family members and friends.
Gathering and visiting hours on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 4pm to 8pm at Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral services on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 9am at funeral home followed by Funeral Mass at St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park at 10am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in MaryAnn's memory for the Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Company #1 or Elmwood Park Volunteer Ambulance Corp.