Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MaryAnn Faustina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MaryAnn Faustina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MaryAnn Faustina Obituary
MaryAnn Faustina

Elmwood Park - MaryAnn Faustina (nee Bonafide) age 85, of Elmwood Park, passed on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Born in East Paterson, she has been a lifelong resident of the borough. She was a parishioner of St. Leo's R.C. Church, a member of their choir and Eucharistic Minister. She was a den mother, treasurer and secretary of Cub Pack 8 at St. Leo's Church. She was also a Brownie leader and an assistant Girl Scout Leader at St. Leo's Church. She was a member and president of the Senior Leisure Club, Elmwood Park Homeowners Association, AARP & V.F.W. Post #5084 Ladies Auxiliary, and Elmwood Park Fire Department Company #1 Ladies Auxiliary.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Faustina, loving mother of Mark, his wife Maria, Brian, his wife Lidiane, and Teresa Cavill, her husband Mark. MaryAnn was a proud and loving grandmother of Rocco, Kevin, Jason, Antonio, Alyssa, Ashley and her husband Pete, and Lorenzo, dear sister of June Mgerack and the late Pellegrina Dersch, dear mother in law of Rita Faustina, and many other cherished family members and friends.

Gathering and visiting hours on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 4pm to 8pm at Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral services on Thursday, December 5, 2019, 9am at funeral home followed by Funeral Mass at St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park at 10am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in MaryAnn's memory for the Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Company #1 or Elmwood Park Volunteer Ambulance Corp.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MaryAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -