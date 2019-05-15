Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:30 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
Lodi - MaryAnn Fazinetz (nee Sciarra), 78, a lifelong resident of Lodi, on May 12, 2019. Before retiring she was a corporate trainer for ADP in Roseland. Predeceased by her parents Felix and Grace Sciarra. Beloved wife of the late Frank G. Fazinetz. Devoted mother of Gerald Fazinetz and wife Colleen, Lori Scrozzo and former husband Frank. Loving grandmother of Michael and Matthew Scrozzo. Dear sister of Dennis Sciarra. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019, 1:00-4:00 PM, at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi with a 3:30 PM Chapel Service. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
