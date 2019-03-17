|
|
Maryann Fedorisin
Elmwood Park - Maryann Fedorisin (nee Mortellaro), 55, of Elmwood Park, died on Tuesday March 12, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, she's been a resident of Elmwood Parkfor the past 32 years. She worked for Advanced Biotech in Totowa.
Beloved wife of Nicholas, dear sister of Maria and Nancy, also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visiting on Wednesday March 20th, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested in Maryann's memory to the cahrity of your choice.