Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa, NJ
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa, NJ
Neptune Twp - Maryann Baskinger, age 68 of Neptune Twp., formerly of Fair Lawn at rest in Neptune on April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of forty years of the late Michael Gage Finer (2018). Loving mother of Dawn M. Finer of Clifton and Michael A. Finer of Hoboken. Also surviving is her soulmate, Harley. Born in Paterson, she lived in Fair Lawn for most of her life before moving to Neptune Twp. ten years ago.

She was a CPA for Levin Bartlett, Franklin Lakes, for many years until 2017. Mrs. Finer enjoyed the beach. She was dedicated to the art of shopping. She was a wonderful mother and great cook. She enjoyed tending to her floral garden. She enjoyed Atlantic City and playing the slot machines. She had an explosive laugh and cherished time spent with her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Thursday from 4:00-8:00 PM. A memorial service will commence at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, (S.P.C.A.) 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724, would be greatly appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
