Maryann Halik
Little Falls - Maryann Halik, devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother, 87, died Sunday April 5, 2020.
Born in Clifton, Mrs. Halik lived in Little Falls for 57 years. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael's Cathedral, Passaic, New Jersey.
She was a member of the St. Michael's Ladies Guild as well as the Rosary Society. Maryann devoted her life to her family.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 56 years, Richard; daughter of the late Michael and Mary Fedor; sister of the late Irene Serafin and brother of the late Kenneth Fedor.
She is survived by her son Richard M. Halik, Jr. and his girlfriend, Nita Persson of Bloomfield; her daughter Sharan Miller and her husband John of Andover; her son Thomas D. Halik and his wife Roselie; her granddaughters Leigh Ann and Samantha and her grandsons Thomas Jr. and Harrison, all of Wake Forest, NC.;Sister-in-law Doris Rice and her husband Bob of New Tripoli, PA; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.
Interment will be private. A funeral Mass and Memorial Service will be held at a later date.