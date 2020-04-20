Services
Maryann Marchioni

Maryann Marchioni Obituary
Maryann Marchioni

Rochelle Park - Maryann Marchioni, 74, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Clifton, passed away peacefully on Friday April 17th, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents & her brother Victor. She is survived by her dear loving friend Joan Pinnola and Susan Flordalisi, also survived by her cat Benny, a brother Michael Marchioni.

Maryann was a kind a soul who gave from the heart, love life and tried to live it to the fullest. She will be missed dearly by those who had the honor of knowing her.

Cremation was private.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park

www.patrickjconte.com
