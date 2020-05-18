MaryAnn Mitchell
Ramsey - MaryAnn Mitchell, 79, was born on April 12, 1941 in Lyndhurst, NJ. For many years she lived in Mahwah and later moved to Ramsey. She passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at The Valley Hospital. MaryAnn attended Hasbrouck Heights High School and graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She worked as a teacher until having children, then returned to the workforce as an Assistant Town Clerk at the Township of Mahwah for many years. MaryAnn is survived by her four children, Jamie Mitchell of Lake City, FL, Nikki (Sean) Foye of Upper Saddle River, Thomas Mitchell of Hewitt, and Christopher (Cathy) Mitchell of Oakland, and her loving and adoring grandchildren Colin and Leah Mitchell, and Ava and Jack Foye. MaryAnn is predeceased by her parents, Salvatore and Julia Maita, brothers, Dominic, John and Salvatore Maita, and daughter, Juliana. Remembered as a devoted mother, Nanni, and friend, who will be missed for her sense of humor, caring heart and welcoming dinner table. Due to gathering restrictions, there will be a private funeral service for immediate family at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Foundation for Animal Rescue. www.nffar.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.