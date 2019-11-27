|
Maryann V. Kazianis Nowicky
Hackensack - Maryann V. Kazianis Nowicky (nee Buzzelli), 74, of Hackensack, passed away on November 26, 2019 with her loving children by her side. Prior to retiring, she was an Assistant Controller at Letraset in Paramus. Maryann enjoyed spending time with her friends, taking vacations with her family, trips to Atlantic City, shopping and being around people. She was a kind, beautiful soul and was always thinking of others. Beloved wife of the late John Nowicky and former wife of George Kazianis. Loving mother of Nitsa Carmon and her husband Daniel and Christopher Kazianis and his wife Karen. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Kazianis, Alexia Kazianis and Jaden Michel. Dear sister of Richard Buzzelli and his wife JoAnn, Roy Buzzelli and his wife Linda and Lucia Suarez and her husband David. Caring aunt of many nieces and one nephew. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Carlstadt First Presbyterian Church, 457 Division Ave., on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Inurnment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 or American Diabetes Assoc., 2451 Crystal Dr., Arlington, VA 22202, or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Washington D.C. 20037, or Disabled American Veterans (DAV.org), or Villa Marie Claire Hospice, 12 West Saddle Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458.