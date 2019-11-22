|
|
Maryann Petrowsky
Lodi - Maryann Petrowsky (nee Puzio), 74, of Lodi on November 17, 2018. Born in Passaic, she grew up in Wallington, settling in Lodi 55 years ago. Before retiring in 2007 she was teacher for the Ft. Lee Board of Education for over 40 years. Predeceased by her parents Bruno and Josephine Puzio. Beloved wife of Michael Petrowsky. Devoted mother of Linda Spann of Rochelle Park. Loving sister of Linda Hetton. Private services were held at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Interment was at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com