Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Petrowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Petrowsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Petrowsky Obituary
Maryann Petrowsky

Lodi - Maryann Petrowsky (nee Puzio), 74, of Lodi on November 17, 2018. Born in Passaic, she grew up in Wallington, settling in Lodi 55 years ago. Before retiring in 2007 she was teacher for the Ft. Lee Board of Education for over 40 years. Predeceased by her parents Bruno and Josephine Puzio. Beloved wife of Michael Petrowsky. Devoted mother of Linda Spann of Rochelle Park. Loving sister of Linda Hetton. Private services were held at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Interment was at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -