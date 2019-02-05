Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frech-McKnight Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ
Maryann Princing Obituary
Maryann Princing

Dumont - Maryann Princing (nee Murgittroyd), age 76, of Dumont, died February 2, 2019. She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband Herman, her devoted son Brian (Laurie) Princing, and cherished granddaughters Haley and Charlotte.

Born and raised in Jersey City, daughter of Hubert and Mary (nee Murray). Maryann worked as a Bank Teller for Valley Savings Bank, and was also a Bookseller at The Paperback Exchange. Her strength allowed her to push through any obstacles. Maryann was artistic, enjoyed reading and loved relaxing car trips to Florida. Her spirit will forever leave an impression on all who knew her especially her granddaughters. She set an example that will live on to her granddaughters and was known as "one of the strongest women she knew, her ability to be unapologetically herself made her the special person she was".

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019, beginning at 4 PM and concluding at 8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont.
