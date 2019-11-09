Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
Englewood, NJ
View Map
MaryAnn Rosica Obituary
MaryAnn Rosica

Englewood - ROSICA, MaryAnn (nee Orlando), most recently of West Caldwell, NJ; longtime resident of Englewood and born in West New York, NJ, on November 8, 2019. Beloved wife for 50 years of the late Daniel R. (2008). Loving mother of Daniel Rosica and his wife Patricia, Suzanne Ronner and her husband Steven and AnnMarie Clifford and her husband Michael. Loving grandmother of Brian and his wife Danielle, Michael, Andrew, Daniel, Evan, Olivia and Julianne. Dear great grandmother of Arianna. Also survived by her sister Grace Rosica. Predeceased by her brother Ralph Orlando. MaryAnn was a Teacher's Assistant in the Englewood School System for 35 years. Her passions were cooking and baking, but most of all being surrounded by her family and friends. Family and Friends may visit the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Monday from 3-8 PM. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 10 AM at St. Cecilia's Church, Englewood. Entombment Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to the () or to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) would be appreciated. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
