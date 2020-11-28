Maryanne G. Barnes



Lincoln Park - We remember Maryanne.



We remember the extraordinary way she made us feel welcomed, her fierceness in style and poise, the unwavering loyalty to those she loved, a smell of perfume as she hugged us tightly, or a waft of homemade food as she placed it before us.



We remember her as the co-captain of their boat, "Thank You Aunt Mary." The woman never far from her pink shade of lipstick or a pencil and a crossword puzzle, as equal parts beautiful as she was intelligent. Maryanne worked tirelessly as a successful real estate broker in Wilmington, North Carolina, all while raising her six babies, the lights of her life. We remember her as the other half of Warren Barnes, the light of his life.



Together they filled their homes in Mahwah, New Jersey, Ocean Bay Park, Fire Island, Wilmington, North Carolina, and Overland Park, Kansas with the sound of Frank Sinatra, the smell of iced tea and lemonade brewing in the Carolina sun, and the feeling of home as their children grew up, had their own babies and traveled back to see their Gigi and Papa.



Their parties, as exceptional as the clothes the hosts dressed themselves in, were frequent. Friends of the Barnes' knew that fun, laughs, and a few bottles of wine were never far when the couple came around.



Maryanne may not have remembered these things about herself, having fought an exhaustive battle with Alzheimer's for the last decade, but ingrained in her are all the things that made her a remarkable woman.



Born on December 8, 1932, in Teaneck, NJ, Maryanne was set free of the wicked disease on Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Lincoln Park, New Jersey. She is welcomed in heaven by her husband, Warren Barnes, and mother, Winifred McCabe Germaneso. She is survived by her sister, Winifred Flood, along with her six children, Carol Beuschel [Warren Beuschel], Diane Len, Warren Barnes [Angelica Barnes], Winifred Barnes Linen [Worthington Linen], Katie Gray [Mitchel Gray], and Jennifer Barnes Mangan; and seven grandchildren, Erik Carpenter, Jessica Lyberatos, Rebecca Len Schmid, Jonathan Linen, Morgan Gray, Isabella Mangan, and Ethan Barnes; and four great-grandchildren.



It would be hard to meet Maryanne and never forget her. She radiated a beauty reserved for few, and her grace was an undeniable force. We are elated that she is free and can finally remember who she is.









