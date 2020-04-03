|
|
MaryBeth Papetti
New Milford - MaryBeth Papetti, 65, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born October 29, 1954 in New York, N.Y., MaryBeth spent her early life in N.Y. before moving with her family to New Milford, N.J. She resided in Dumont, N.J. with her husband Cesare Papetti for the last 34 years.
MaryBeth was the loving wife to Cesare Papetti for 45 years and devoted mother to her son Scott and his loving wife Courtney. She is survived by her sister Eileen Doherty (husband Phillip), brothers Brian (wife Patricia), and Richard (wife Eileen), sister Barbara, sister-in-laws Helen Clarke and Susan Garland, brother-in-law Michael Papetti, and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her parents Anne and Ralph Baker of New Milford, NJ and her beloved dog Cody.
MaryBeth devoted her life to her family and her work in the healthcare field. After working as an LPN at Hackensack Hospital at a young age while also starting a family, MaryBeth went back to school to become a Registered Nurse. After receiving her degree, MaryBeth became the Director of Nursing at multiple long-term care facilities throughout Northern North Jersey. MaryBeth was known for going above and beyond in her career, not only because of her dedication to her patients, but also for being an inspirational role model to her colleagues as well.
MaryBeth's infectious smile and laugh were contagious and memorable. Some of her passions in life besides her family included Saturday shopping excursions with Helen, sitting out on the deck by the fire pit with a glass of wine with Cesare and Scott and nights out to dinner with close family and friends. She also loved her Florida vacations to the Keys and soaking in sunsets all along the East Coast. She loved gardening and flowers, visiting wineries, watching Hallmark Christmas movies and making her home cozy for all who entered. She especially found joy in planning family gatherings, in particular her annual family Christmas Eve party and recently in helping plan Scott's wedding to Courtney last June.
A celebration of MaryBeth's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in MaryBeth's honor to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.