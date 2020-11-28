MaryKay Wright-D'Angerio



Hawthorne - Beloved daughter of Harvey and Carol of Hawthorne, NJ, MaryKay passed peacefully on November 24th in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Previously diagnosed with a rare affliction in 2014, she fought diligently and lived a full life until the time of her demise. She wishes to thank Dr. Jonathan Strossberg and the entire staff at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida for the compassion and care they showed and provided to her over the years.



MaryKay is survived by her husband Rod D'Angerio, son of Kelly and Joe, and brother to Glen, (Laurie) Milbrook, NJ, and her siblings John, (David) Denver, CO, Chris, (Stella) Jupiter, FL, and Elllen, (Edward); her precious 'Piper'; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; a dozen Godchildren, and thousands of friends.



Marykay was a graduate of Hawthorne High School - Class of '83, and took great pride in her role as the Bears' mascot, in addition to her time on the color guard and cheerleading squads, and various sports and theatrical clubs. She attended Bergen Community and Upsala College and eventually relocated to southern Florida in 2010. Marykay was a Senior Vice President with K. Hovnanian American Mortgage in Boynton Beach, FL, and a veteran of the home mortgage industry. She helped many families realize their dream of home ownership. MaryKay entertained for many years as an accomplished singer and performer, and was also a true artist in the kitchen where she enjoyed inventing and serving culinary masterpieces. She loved spending time with family and friends above all else. She will forever be remembered for her beautiful smile, her generosity, her amazing sense of humor, and an infectious personality that beamed with optimism. Our hearts are broken but our lives are so enriched by our MaryKay's presence. She is forever a beautiful soul and may she always Rest In Peace. A 'celebration of life' gathering will be held at a future date in North Jersey, tentatively in the Summer 2021 timeframe.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store