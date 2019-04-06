Services
Jewish Memorial Chapel
841 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 779-3048
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Maryla Susser Obituary
Maryla Susser

Cedar Crest - Maryla Susser (Lemberger) age 96 died Wednesday at home. Born in Poland she had resided in Passaic than Clifton for most of her life, before moving to Cedar Crest in 2005.She was a longtime member of the Clifton Jewish Center,Past President of it's Sisterhood, member of Hadassah and a Holocaust survivior.

She was self employed as a seamstress for many years. She was predeceased by her husband Adam in 2014.

She is survivied by her two sons Jack of Morris Plains and Ron of Ashburn, Virginia, three grandchildren Zoe,Ari, and Lyra.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday 11am in Jewish Memorial Chapel 841 Allwood Road Clifton,NJ. Interment Menorah Cemetery Clifton,NJ.

Donations may be made to Clifton Jewish Center or a .
