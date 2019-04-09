|
Marylin Murphy
Ramsey - Anne Marylin Murphy, 82, of Ramsey, NJ passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Friday, April 5, 2019. She retired after teaching for over 40 years in Hillsdale, NJ. Marylin enjoyed her summers on Long Beach Island with friends and family. Her daughters, Katherine A. Murphy and Susan T. Murphy will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave., Ramsey, NJ. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey, NJ. Interment will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.