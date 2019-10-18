|
|
Marylou Kessel
Butler - Marylou Kessel, age 62, of Butler, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Mrs. Kessel was born in Montclair, NJ to the late Gerard and Catherine (Tully) Meyer. She was a Disability Claims Manager for Prudential Insurance in Roseland, NJ, for 44 years before retiring in July of 2019. Marylou enjoyed tanning at the pool, soft pajamas, and the beach. She is survived by her beloved son, Glen and his wife Rachel; her loving siblings, Teash Carlson and husband Jimmy, JoAnn Hausleben and husband Tom, Tommy Meyer, Kevin Meyer and wife Sandi; her cherished granddaughter, Cadence; her dear brother in laws, Gary Kessel and Greg Kessel; sister in laws, Jeanne Potter and Joanne Bonebrake; and many nieces and nephews. Marylou was predeceased by her devoted husband, Glen H. Kessel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 3 pm-7 pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. Mass will be held Monday 10 am at St. Anthony RC Church, Butler, NJ. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery, Butler, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com