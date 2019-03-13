|
Matilda Chandler
Little Falls - Matilda (nee Czerniewski) Chandler died peacefully on March 11 at the age of 92. Matilda was born in Passaic and lived there until moving to Little Falls in 1979. She was a bookkeeper and worked for Waste Management for many years before retiring in 1993. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and helping others. She was active with the Rosary Society at Holy Angels Church in Little Falls. She enjoyed making cannolis for the St. Joseph's Table at Holy Angels Church and was well known for her chocolate chip and oatmeal cookies. Beloved wife of Chester (Chmielowic) Chandler for 51 years until his death in March 1999 and also predeceased by her brother Joseph Czerniewski.
Matilda is survived by her daughter Susan Chandler of Wayne, son Thomas Chandler (MaryBel) of Missouri, grandchildren AnneMarie (Bill) Watts) and Vincent (Kathy) Chandler; six great grandchildren: Michael, Viviana, Natalie, Nicholas, Elise and Genevieve; her sister, Theresa Knight of Vermont, dear sister in law, Pat Czerniewski of Maryland and many friends and nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to all friends from the Rosary Society, especially Marion Brady and Carol Cullen and to the staff at Care One in Wayne for their compassionate care.
Funeral Services will be 9:00 am Saturday from Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls and 9:30 am at Holy Angels RC Church, 465 Main St., Little Falls. Interment to follow at Calvary Cem., Paterson. Visitation on Friday from 2-5 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Eva's Village, 393 Main St., Paterson, NJ 07501. Visit www.bizub.com for driving directions/ online condolences.