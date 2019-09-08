|
Matilda "Mattie" (Castelluzzo) Testin
Fair Lawn - Matilda "Mattie" (Castelluzzo) Testin, age 90, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born and raised in Queens, NY, she resided in Fair Lawn since 1961. An active and devoted member of her community as well as a graduate of the Fair Lawn Citizen's Police Academy, she was a longtime member of the Garden State Grandmas, volunteer and 1995 volunteer of the year recipient of the Cerebral Palsy Center of Fair Lawn, volunteer with the Bergen County Blood Bank, den mother of Club Scouts Pack 283 as well as volunteering for many other Fair Lawn civic organizations. A faithful parishioner of St. Catharine Church in Glen Rock, she was a former member of the AMPs Seniors Group. She was also a member of the Fair Lawn Live Wires. An avid reader especially of religious books, Mattie enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, music and spending time with family and friends. A woman with a caring disposition and great sense of humor which was always evident, Mattie will be truly missed
Prior to retiring, she was employed with the Borough of Fair Lawn in the Finance and Tax Assessor offices for over 20 years.
Beloved wife of 57 years of the late John Testin. Loving and devoted mother of John Testin and wife Barbara, Richard Testin and wife Ruth and Jean Pagano and husband Ron. Cherished grandmother of Jamie, John and wife Jennifer, Ashley and husband Eric, Daniel, Lauren and husband Jeremy, Heather, Ron and wife Kristina and Lisa. Adored and blessed great-grandmother of Harper, Annabelle, Avery, Dakota, Kelsey, Ashley, Evelyn and the late Isabella Grace. Dear sister of the late Charles, James, Ida, Florence and Jean.
The family will receive relatives and friends Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 9:30 am at St. Catharine Church, 905 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mattie to the Garden State Grandmas, 13-22 4th Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.