Matilda Tufaro
Garfield - TUFARO, Matilda "Tillie" (nee Kowal), age 86, of Garfield, died on October 13, 2019. She was born in Clifton she settling in Garfield 69 years ago. She was a homemaker and a parishioner of Most Holy Name RC Church, Garfield. Matilda was an avid sports fan of the NY Yankees and the NY Giants, loved playing bingo, and known for always having candy and an open house policy to everyone. Tillie is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Tufaro, Sr. in 2010, her son, Glenn Tufaro in 2001, parents, Franciszek and Aniela Kowal, and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by seven devoted children, Ronald Tufaro, Jr., Michael Tufaro and wife Qinyan Li, Richard Tufaro and wife Sharon, Thomas Tufaro and wife Denise, Paul Tufaro, Matilda "Tilly" Tufaro, and Cary-Ann Lutz and husband Sean, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Frances Boreijsza. Matilda was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many, and her two granddogs. The graveside service will be 11 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . The Tufaro family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com