Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church
Clifton, NJ
Clifton - Matilde Casiano, 93, of Clifton, passed away on March 15, 2020. Born in San Germán, Puerto Rico, she lived in Manhattan and Passaic before moving to Clifton 31 years ago. A parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton, Matilde worked for Mellard in Passaic for many years, retiring several years ago. During WW II and the Korean War, Matilde was a Registered Nurse in Puerto Rico, and took care of wounded soldiers. Matilde later worked at Mother Cabrini Hospital in New York City.

Beloved wife of Marcial. Devoted mother of Maria Mora of Elmwood Park, Edwin Casiano of Connecticut, and Miriam "Mimi" Casiano of Alabama. Dear sister of Patria Rivera of New York, and the late Ana Rodriguez-Rivera. Loving grandmother of 5 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Tuesday 3-6 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com
