Matriarch Mamie "Nana" Wilder
Matriarch Mother Mamie "Nana" Wilder

Paterson - Matriarch Mother Mamie Wilder "Nana", age 94, of Paterson, transitioned on April 19, 2020. Beloved Mother leaves five generations to cherish her in loving memory; her children, Rev. Jerry Wilder, Linda Cox, David Wilder, Joseph Wilder, and Patricia Wilder. She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren along with a community of family and friends.

braggfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
