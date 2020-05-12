Matriarch Mother Mamie "Nana" Wilder
Paterson - Matriarch Mother Mamie Wilder "Nana", age 94, of Paterson, transitioned on April 19, 2020. Beloved Mother leaves five generations to cherish her in loving memory; her children, Rev. Jerry Wilder, Linda Cox, David Wilder, Joseph Wilder, and Patricia Wilder. She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren along with a community of family and friends.
braggfuneralhome.com
Paterson - Matriarch Mother Mamie Wilder "Nana", age 94, of Paterson, transitioned on April 19, 2020. Beloved Mother leaves five generations to cherish her in loving memory; her children, Rev. Jerry Wilder, Linda Cox, David Wilder, Joseph Wilder, and Patricia Wilder. She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren along with a community of family and friends.
braggfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.