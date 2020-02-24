Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Virgin RC Church
188 MacArthur Avenue
Garfield, NJ
Matteo Lombardi Obituary
Matteo Lombardi

Lodi - LOMBARDI, Matteo, 84, of Lodi, died on February 24, 2020. Born in Greci, Italy, he resided there for 18 years settling in Lodi 66 years ago. Matteo was a chemical operator 35 years for Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley retiring in 1998. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Catherine (nee Latona) in 2018, and a brother, Domenico Lombardi. Matteo is survived by four sons, Joseph and Patricia Luciano, Peter and wife Ileana, Matteo and wife Laura, and Robert and wife Denise, 9 grandchildren, Joseph, Kevin, Ryan, Rebecca, Matteo, Micayla, Angelina, Gabriella, and Mia, and a sister, Joanne Latona. Matteo was the brother-in-law of Elena Lombardi, Serena Paladino, Joanne Gagliardo, Jack Latona and Joe Latona, and he was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 pm. The funeral is Monday, March 2, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.
