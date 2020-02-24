|
Matteo Lombardi
Lodi - LOMBARDI, Matteo, 84, of Lodi, died on February 24, 2020. Born in Greci, Italy, he resided there for 18 years settling in Lodi 66 years ago. Matteo was a chemical operator 35 years for Hoffman LaRoche in Nutley retiring in 1998. He is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Catherine (nee Latona) in 2018, and a brother, Domenico Lombardi. Matteo is survived by four sons, Joseph and Patricia Luciano, Peter and wife Ileana, Matteo and wife Laura, and Robert and wife Denise, 9 grandchildren, Joseph, Kevin, Ryan, Rebecca, Matteo, Micayla, Angelina, Gabriella, and Mia, and a sister, Joanne Latona. Matteo was the brother-in-law of Elena Lombardi, Serena Paladino, Joanne Gagliardo, Jack Latona and Joe Latona, and he was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 pm. The funeral is Monday, March 2, 2020, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Mt. Virgin RC Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. The Lombardi family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com