Matthew A. LaPorta
LaPorta, Matthew A. age 87 of Little Falls at rest in Wayne on January 2, 2020. Loving brother of Bernie LaPorta and Virginia Grosso of North Haledon. Dear uncle of Gina LaPorta and her son Giavanni and Damon LaPorta. Loving son of the late Berardino and the late Antoinette (nee Mastromauro) LaPorta. Dear brother of the late Joseph LaPorta (2001). Matthew is also survived by many cousins. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson for 38 years before moving to Little Falls. He was a Typesetter for the Herald News, Woodland Park for 50 years before retiring in 2011. Matthew was a member of the Paterson YMCA for 40 years where he was an avid handball player. He also played softball in the Paterson A league. He was an amateur piano player that loved classical music. He even dabbled in some art work. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, Wayne at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/, and/or the at , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.