Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew LaPorta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew A. LaPorta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew A. LaPorta Obituary
Matthew A. LaPorta

LaPorta, Matthew A. age 87 of Little Falls at rest in Wayne on January 2, 2020. Loving brother of Bernie LaPorta and Virginia Grosso of North Haledon. Dear uncle of Gina LaPorta and her son Giavanni and Damon LaPorta. Loving son of the late Berardino and the late Antoinette (nee Mastromauro) LaPorta. Dear brother of the late Joseph LaPorta (2001). Matthew is also survived by many cousins. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson for 38 years before moving to Little Falls. He was a Typesetter for the Herald News, Woodland Park for 50 years before retiring in 2011. Matthew was a member of the Paterson YMCA for 40 years where he was an avid handball player. He also played softball in the Paterson A league. He was an amateur piano player that loved classical music. He even dabbled in some art work. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Monday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vitas Hospice, Wayne at https://vitascommunityconnection.org/, and/or the at , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -