1/1
Matthew B. Buie Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew B. Buie Sr.

Matthew B. Buie Sr., "Matt" age 84, of Paterson, departed this life on July 17, 2020. He retired as Maintenance Engineer for Fisher Chemicals in Fairlawn, NJ. He was a member of the Canaan Baptist Church-Paterson, NJ, and a former member of the Integrity Lodge #51 F & AM (PHA). He was also a member of the Iron Horsemen Motorcycle Club, and Young Men of Paterson. He was predeceased by his former wife; Johnnie Ruth Buie, daughter; Genneane Buie and sister Minnie Jackson. Matt leaves precious memories to his wife Serena Buie, son; Matthew Buie Jr., (Wanda) daughters; Alita Price, and Genneace Buie- Moore (Greg). He also leaves behind 1 sister; Mabel Wade, a devoted friend Allen Bethune, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

braggfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved