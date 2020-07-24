Matthew B. Buie Sr.Matthew B. Buie Sr., "Matt" age 84, of Paterson, departed this life on July 17, 2020. He retired as Maintenance Engineer for Fisher Chemicals in Fairlawn, NJ. He was a member of the Canaan Baptist Church-Paterson, NJ, and a former member of the Integrity Lodge #51 F & AM (PHA). He was also a member of the Iron Horsemen Motorcycle Club, and Young Men of Paterson. He was predeceased by his former wife; Johnnie Ruth Buie, daughter; Genneane Buie and sister Minnie Jackson. Matt leaves precious memories to his wife Serena Buie, son; Matthew Buie Jr., (Wanda) daughters; Alita Price, and Genneace Buie- Moore (Greg). He also leaves behind 1 sister; Mabel Wade, a devoted friend Allen Bethune, 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.