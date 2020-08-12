1/
Matthew Favaro
Matthew Favaro

Dumont - Matthew Favaro, Dumont NJ, died August 11th 2020. He was 80 years old. Loving Husband of Lucille, Devoted Father of LuAnn and Matthew, Loving Brother to Joe, Sisters-In-Law Yvonne and Marie. Matty taught instrumental music for over 40 years in West New York. He was a musician and co-conductor of the Rutherford Community Band. He will be remembered for his generous spirit and sense of humor. Visitation will be held on Friday August 14th from 7:00PM-9:00PM at the Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly. A service will be held on Saturday at 10AM at Barrett, followed by burial at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
