Matthew Favaro



Dumont - Matthew Favaro, Dumont NJ, died August 11th 2020. He was 80 years old. Loving Husband of Lucille, Devoted Father of LuAnn and Matthew, Loving Brother to Joe, Sisters-In-Law Yvonne and Marie. Matty taught instrumental music for over 40 years in West New York. He was a musician and co-conductor of the Rutherford Community Band. He will be remembered for his generous spirit and sense of humor. Visitation will be held on Friday August 14th from 7:00PM-9:00PM at the Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly. A service will be held on Saturday at 10AM at Barrett, followed by burial at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.









