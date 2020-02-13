Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Northvale, NJ
Matthew G. Keefe


1967 - 2020
Matthew G. Keefe Obituary
Matthew G. Keefe

Park Ridge - Matthew G. Keefe, 52, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Matt was predeceased by his parents James and Jeanne and his brother Thomas. He is survived by his sister Jeanine of Tappan and brother James of CA.

Matt spent most of his career working at Liberty Travel as a Voice Telecom Analyst from 2005-2018.

After that he spent most of his time fishing in many of the NJ reservoirs and waterways, and of course attending many great concerts.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 17 at 10:45 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale.

In lieu of flowers donations in Matt's memory can be made to

www.defenders.org or www.riverkeeper.org.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
