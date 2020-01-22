|
Matthew "Kelly" Henderson
Wanaque - Matthew "Kelly" Henderson, 49, resident of Wanaque, NJ. Beloved husband, brother, father, son, friend and coach, passed away January 21, 2020. Born April 29, 1970 in Malden, Massachusetts. Kelly is survived by his wife of 19 years, Suzanne Coughlan Henderson, sons Ryan (15) and Gannon (13). He is also survived by his parents, William and Patricia Henderson, and stepfather, Michael Rochefort, and his siblings, Billy, Bryan, and Colleen, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Kelly was a former resident of North Smithfield, Rhode Island and Port Jefferson, Long Island. Kelly was a loving husband, father, uncle, coach and friend to all. His zest for life was contagious and he was always the life of the party. He will be greatly missed.
Go Patriots!
Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 1-5 pm at D'Agostino's located 881 Ringwood Ave in Wanaque. Friends and relatives will meet at St Mary's Church, at 17 Pompton Ave in Pompton Lakes on Saturday, January 25, for a funeral mass at 12:00 noon.