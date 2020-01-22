Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St Mary's Church
17 Pompton Ave
Pompton Lakes, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew "Kelly" Henderson


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew "Kelly" Henderson Obituary
Matthew "Kelly" Henderson

Wanaque - Matthew "Kelly" Henderson, 49, resident of Wanaque, NJ. Beloved husband, brother, father, son, friend and coach, passed away January 21, 2020. Born April 29, 1970 in Malden, Massachusetts. Kelly is survived by his wife of 19 years, Suzanne Coughlan Henderson, sons Ryan (15) and Gannon (13). He is also survived by his parents, William and Patricia Henderson, and stepfather, Michael Rochefort, and his siblings, Billy, Bryan, and Colleen, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Kelly was a former resident of North Smithfield, Rhode Island and Port Jefferson, Long Island. Kelly was a loving husband, father, uncle, coach and friend to all. His zest for life was contagious and he was always the life of the party. He will be greatly missed.

Go Patriots!

Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 1-5 pm at D'Agostino's located 881 Ringwood Ave in Wanaque. Friends and relatives will meet at St Mary's Church, at 17 Pompton Ave in Pompton Lakes on Saturday, January 25, for a funeral mass at 12:00 noon.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -