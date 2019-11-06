Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Committal
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:45 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
Matthew I. Bonanno Obituary
Matthew I. Bonanno

Woodcliff Lake - Matthew I. Bonanno, 90, of Woodcliff Lake, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Judith, devoted father of Troy Bonanno, his wife Kimberly, and grandchildren Nicholas and Kiersten. He frequently improved receipts for his close brother-in-law Donald Weisenfluh. Born in New York City, he moved to NJ and attended Leonia High School. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Matthew lived in New Milford, NJ where he taught architectural design and coached football, track and field. He spent his last 39 years in Woodcliff Lake, NJ. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. A Committal Service will be held on Saturday at 10:45 am in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

