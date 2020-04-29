|
Matthew J. Carbonelli
Paterson - Carbonelli, Matthew J, 80, of Paterson passed away on Tuesday April 28, 2020. He was born October 26, 1939 to Grace (Del Conte) and Michael Carbonelli. Matthew was born and raised in Paterson where he currently resided. A graduate of Eastside High School, Matthew also attended Passaic Community College and St. Mary's University in Baltimore, MD. He was a manager at Mr. Mort's Cleaners in Fair Lawn and a retired US Postal Worker. He also spent a good part of his life caring for his mother and sister while they were ill. Matthew was a proud citizen of Paterson, a prominent leader in the Italian community, and had a deep devotion to the Catholic Church-St. Michaels Parish. Matthew was a member for many years with the Knights of Columbus, Totowa Elks 2011, John Raad American Legion Post, Christopher Columbus Association, and Secretary of Federation of Italian Societies. To his honor, he was the founder and president of the Italian Heritage Association and the Honorary president of the Mother Cabrini Association. Matthew was in charge of the annual Christopher Columbus Flag Raising Celebration for over 40 years, he was proud of his Italian heritage. He was an excellent cook and he would cook and bake traditional Italian foods for all his friends and family to enjoy. For years he was in charge of the St. Joseph's Table at St. Michaels Church in Paterson. Matthew was a lifetime member of St. Michaels on Cianci St in Paterson where he served as Pastoral Associate, President of the Parish Council, Church Trustee and Chairman of the Finance Committee. Additionally, Matthew served on the Planning Board for the City of Paterson, retiring after 33 years of service, originally appointed under the late Mayor Frank X Graves. He was proud and honored to have been appointed to serve on the Planning Board. Matthew had established a great working relationship with Mayor Graves and he even proclaimed November 30, 1983 as "Matthew Carbonelli Day". Matthew is survived by his loving sister, Annie Cirasuolo of Wayne; Sisters-in law, Loretta Carbonelli of Little Falls and Judith Carbonelli of Hawthorne. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Matthew was a devoted brother to his pre-deceased brothers, Rocco, Michael and Robert Carbonelli and his sisters, Lillian Carbonelli, Josephine Greco, and Nicolina De Simone. He was a loving and caring man who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Due to these difficult and trying times, the celebration of Matthews life will be held at a later date. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.