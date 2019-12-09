|
Matthew John Bourgholtzer was born July 29, 1990 and departed this life on December 4, 2019. He graduated from Mahwah High School in 2009 and then received a B.A. Degree in Business and Music from Ramapo College of New Jersey. He is survived by his parents John and Debra Bourgholtzer, his brother Owen Bourgholtzer of New York City, and his Sister, Jillian Dorr and her husband Jon, his niece Charlotte and newborn nephew Sam of Frisco Colorado, as well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal Grandparents, Tony and Joseph Bourgholtzer and maternal Grandparents, Marion and Alfred Eisenlohr. Matthew was a talented musician who loved to play guitar and was a member of the band Bird Flu for several years. He had a passion for skate boarding, snow boarding and riding motorcycles. His best days were spent among friends in the outdoors accompanied by his beloved dog Abbie. He had a big smile and a kind heart and will be missed by his friends and family beyond the scope of words. Arrangements through Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Avenue, Ramsey, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ. Please see the website for arrangements www.vanemburghsneider.com.