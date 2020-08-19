1/1
Matthew P. DeMaria
Matthew P. DeMaria

Matthew P. DeMaria, 74, died peacefully on June 15, 2020 surrounded by his beloved wife, Ellen (Dancsisin), his daughter Beth Walker, his son-in-law Carson, his cherished granddaughter, Vera and his soon-to-be grandson, Crosby.

Matt was raised in Elmwood Park by Mike and Alma (Fagersten) DeMaria along with his brother, Lawrence DeMaria and his sister, Elaine (DeMaria) Bartolozzi. He is also survived by many wonderful nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and great-nieces.

While growing up, Matt enjoyed participating in outdoor activities, scouting, cooking, and was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Elmwood Park. He graduated from Rutgers University and later, Rutgers Law School, after serving in the Army.

Matt worked as an attorney in Elmwood Park until he retired in 2019. He had many hometown clients, who he also called friends. He served as the attorney for the Board of Education and the Board of Adjustment, among others.

Thursday nights were racquetball nights, but after his friends and he stopped playing, they continued to go to Justin's for a couple of Ballantines and lively conversation. Faithfully, on Saturday mornings, he played basketball at the Garfield YMCA, where he also served on the Board. When baseball and football seasons came around, he was the greatest Yankees and Giants fan.

Matt loved and was loved by his family, friends, and clients. He was truly a kind, gentle, and generous man whose laugh and smile were infectious. He will be missed.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
