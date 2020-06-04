Matthew Quinn
Matthew Quinn

Hillsdale - Matthew, 76, of Hillsdale, formerly of Rochelle Park, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Matthew worked for 25 years for Cambria Automotive Companies as a Sales Representative. He was a Charter member of the Class Glass Corvette Club of Bergen Co., a Corvette enthusiast and avid fisherman, a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Rochelle Park, NJ. Matthew was highly respected by his co-workers and greatly loved by those he worked with and his close friends.

Cherished husband of 50 years to Maureen Quinn (nee Iommetti). Beloved father of Colleen Donaghy and her husband Jim of Old Tappan. Treasured grandfather of James Donaghy, Jr., Dear brother of Edwin, William and Gerald Quinn and predeceased by Brian and Gene Quinn and Joan Brown.

Family will receive friends on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Monday June 8, 2020. Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Matthew's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
