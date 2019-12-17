Services
Redden Funeral Home Inc
325 WEST 14TH STREET
NY, NY 10014
(212) 242-1456
Reposing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
343 West 25th Street
New York, NJ
Matthew S. Calabro

Matthew S. Calabro Obituary
Matthew S. Calabro

Matthew S. Calabro Longtime New Jersey resident, on 12/17/2019 in New York, NY.

Retired Lawyer at the Department of Veteran Affairs in Newark, NJ.

Beloved Husband of Barbara Streine. Loving Father of Lisa Calabro and Christopher Calabro. Also survived by former spouse Judith Calabro. Cherished Grandfather of Francesca Sophia Calabro. Dear Brother of Richard Calabro.

Reposing Redden's Funeral Home, 325 West 14th. Street, New York, NY Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday 10 AM, St. Columba Church, 343 West 25th. Street New York, NY. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.
