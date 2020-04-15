Resources
Matthew Spoto


1937 - 2020
Montville - Matthew Spoto, 83, was born on Easter Sunday in 1937, and passed away on Easter Sunday in 2020 due to respiratory failure from Covid-19. He had been a resident of Montville since 1977.

Matt was born and raised in Passaic, New Jersey. He is pre-deceased by his parents, Frank and Josephine Spoto, and his wife, Joann Spoto (Plucinsky).

Matt was always an active member of the community where he lived. He proudly promoted and coached semi-pro softball and basketball teams in the 1960's in the Passaic area. He later coached his sons' teams in both basketball and baseball. He was active in the Elks Lodge, and for many years was active with the Parsippany Italian American Club. He proudly served two terms in the National Guard as a Military Police Officer, where he earned distinctions for marksmanship.

He enjoyed playing poker, was an expert chess player, and loved playing fantasy baseball. Matt enjoyed hosting family barbecues and was a die-hard Yankees fan.

For many years, Matt worked as Vice President of Aarguard International Detective Agency in Clifton NJ, with his longtime friend, the late Bob Barrale.

Matt is survived by his four loving children, Glenn and his wife Lydia; Mark and his wife Eileen; Craig and his wife Allison; and Ursula Gerson; three loving grandchildren, Andrew, William and Emma; and his sister Rose Sutter of Clifton.

Due to the pandemic, a private burial will be held. A memorial service to celebrate Matt's life will be scheduled at a later date.
