1/
Matthew Striebel
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
Matthew Striebel

Matthew Striebel, affectionately called "Matty Moose" by his family, was born on November 23, 1969 to Tessie and Hank Striebel. He was a lifelong resident of Park Ridge, graduating from Park Ridge High School in 1988. He went on to work for Vista Electrical, and later on worked with with his family at Seafood Gourmet. He is predeceased by his mother, father, and his brother David. He is survived by his sister Karen Ciravolo and her husband Louis, and his sister Diane Ciravolo and her husband John. He leaves behind his nephew Anthony Ciravolo, and wife Skye, and their daughter Willow, as well as his nieces Maria and Julia Ciravolo. With not a bad bone in this body, he was and will always be loved by his family, friends, and co-workers. He will be sorely missed by us all, and will live on in our hearts and minds forever. A memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date. Arrangements Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc. rsfhi.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
