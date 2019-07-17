|
|
Matthew Traiger
Fort Lee - Traiger, Matthew, J., age 76, of Fort Lee, on Tuesday July 16, 2019. Born in Hoboken, NJ and was the vice principal of Westwood High School. Beloved husband to Annette nee:Piccininni. Cherished father to Gina Scrudato and her husband Joseph, Matthew and his wife June, and Mark and his wife Jacqueline. Cherished grandfather to Daniel, Michael, Rachel, Evan, Julia, Matthew, Brianna and Jason. Dear brother of John and the late George and Mary Ann.
The family will receive their friends on Thursday 5:00-9:00pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Prayer service Friday 11AM in the funeral home, entombment following at Madonna Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . For further information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.