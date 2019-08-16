|
|
Maureen Ann Bovino
Washington Township - Maureen Ann Bovino of Washington Township, age 64, loving mother of two, passed away peacefully on August 13th surrounded by her loved ones. She fought a long battle with ALS. Born August 7th, 1955 in New York, New York to Eileen and Myles McCullough. Maureen is survived by her dear children, Kelly and Frankie Bovino; Frank Bovino. Sisters Kathleen McPartland and Terri DeBellis; Brothers Mike, Myles and Johnny McCullough. Services will be held at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Sunday, August 18th from 4-9PM. Funeral Mass on Monday, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Twp of Washington. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS association, www.alsa.org , in Maureen's name.